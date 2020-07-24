Global  
 

AP Source: Blue Jays to play in Buffalo amid pandemic

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo this year amid the pandemic. An official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the Blue Jays will play at Sahlen Field. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement. The […]
News video: Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo

Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo 00:48

 On Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo.

