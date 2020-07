Mel Gibson has recovered after coronavirus hospitalization Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mel Gibson spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19, his representative said Friday. The 64-year-old actor and director has completely recovered and is doing "great" according to the rep. He also said Gibson has tested negative "numerous times" since then.