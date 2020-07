CDC calls for reopening schools, departing from earlier assessment of risks Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The top U.S. public health agency issued a full-throated call to reopen schools in a package of new resources posted on its website Thursday night that opened with a statement listing numerous benefits for children of being in school, while downplaying the potential health risks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the new […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this