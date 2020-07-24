Global  
 

Moose Jaw police allege fired cop has decades-long history of misconduct including assaults, deception

CBC.ca Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) fired officer Alan Murdock a year ago, alleging a list of offences that a police misconduct expert calls the most extensive he’s ever seen in this country. Murdock, a 29-year veteran of the MJPS, disputes some of the allegations and is appealing the dismissal.
