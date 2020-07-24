Topps selling trading card of Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch for 24 hours

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away



Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, reports CNN. Companies behind potential vaccines have told Fauci "that they would have doses". How many exactly? "Tens of millions early in the year, and up to hundreds of millions in 2021".

