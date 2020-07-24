Global  
 

Topps selling trading card of Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch for 24 hours

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Topps is launching a limited edition collector's card commemorating Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch before opening day 2020.
 Dr. Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener The World Series champions start their year against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a big fan of the MLB team. Washington Nationals, via statement Fauci has...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away [Video]

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, reports CNN. Companies behind potential vaccines have told Fauci "that they would have doses". How many exactly? "Tens of millions early in the year, and up to hundreds of millions in 2021".

'I am in a risk category': Fauci explains why he won't be getting on a plane right now amid COVID-19

 The next time you get on a plane, there's one person you aren't likely to run into: White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Nearly 3,500 Health Experts Sign Open Letter Defending Doctor Anthony Fauci [Video]

Nearly 3,500 Health Experts Sign Open Letter Defending Doctor Anthony Fauci

Thousands of current and former public health officials have banded together in defence of Doctor Anthony Fauci.

Topps Topps American manufacturer of sports trading cards

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus. This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals. "People keep talking about a..

Watch Dr. Fauci throw a super socially distanced first pitch

 Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't great at pitching, but to be fair, the man is 79 years old and likely doesn't have a lot of time to play baseball because he's busy...
Fauci Slams Critics Attacking Him for Not Wearing Mask at Nationals Game: ‘Just Mischievous’ for People to Make This an Issue

 The photo, captured by the Associated Press and Washington Post, shows Fauci sandwiched between two people in the stadium with a Nationals mask around his chin....
