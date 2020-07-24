Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More military bases increase health protections due to virus

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has increased health protection requirements in at least 21 bases in recent weeks, particularly across Texas and Florida, as the COVID-19 rate continues to spike among service members, more than doubling in the last month. The escalating numbers mirror the increase in coronavirus cases in the general public across […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record

US Surpasses 4 Million Cases, Hospitalizations Near Record 00:36

 In the past two weeks, the US recorded more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus. That's more than the cases reported across the country for the whole month of June. The staggering number signals the US is still far from containing the virus, reports CNN. COVID-19 is running rampant across American...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UN foresees 45 million more poor people in Latin America amid COVID-19 [Video]

UN foresees 45 million more poor people in Latin America amid COVID-19

A United Nations report predicts a panorama for Latin America in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a sharp drop in tourism, a severe economic contraction and a reduction in remittances will..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published
Textiles firm has switched some of its production to face masks [Video]

Textiles firm has switched some of its production to face masks

A textiles firm has revealed reveals how it has saved jobs after switching some of its production to making face masks during the pandemic.Lancashire Textiles, which usually makes bedding, feared it..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
COVID-19: WHO issues new guidelines on airborne transmission: watch to know more | Oneindia News [Video]

COVID-19: WHO issues new guidelines on airborne transmission: watch to know more | Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on across the world, The World Health Organization has acknowledged that there's possibility of coronavirus being spread in the air under certain conditons. The UN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published

Tweets about this