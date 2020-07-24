More military bases increase health protections due to virus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UN foresees 45 million more poor people in Latin America amid COVID-19



A United Nations report predicts a panorama for Latin America in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a sharp drop in tourism, a severe economic contraction and a reduction in remittances will.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published 2 days ago Textiles firm has switched some of its production to face masks



A textiles firm has revealed reveals how it has saved jobs after switching some of its production to making face masks during the pandemic.Lancashire Textiles, which usually makes bedding, feared it.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago COVID-19: WHO issues new guidelines on airborne transmission: watch to know more | Oneindia News



As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on across the world, The World Health Organization has acknowledged that there's possibility of coronavirus being spread in the air under certain conditons. The UN.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this