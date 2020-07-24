|
This big, giant squid, was found by NOAA living in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The "kraken," or just a big, giant squid, was found by NOAA living in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration US government scientific agency
New report revisits 'Sharpiegate' controversy
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39Published
Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America
Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:37Published
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 Morning Update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:10Published
TRACKING THE TROPICS | Aug. 1 8 p.m. Update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this