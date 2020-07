Chinese researcher charged with fraud taken into custody Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on applications she submitted to work in the U.S. was booked into a Northern California jail early Friday and was expected to appear in federal court Monday. Sacramento County jail records show Juan Tang, 37, was being held on […]