You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources वो मसीहा जिसने कोरोना काल में सैकड़ों लोगों की म



Amid the grave fear of coronavirus infection, a man obsessed with helping others has performed funeral of 267 Covid-19 victims. He continued on the mission even at the cost of contracting Covid-19.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 03:50 Published 1 week ago Covid: Union minister in quarantine after meeting infected BJP leader in J&K



Union minister Jitendra Singh placed himself in quarantine on July 14. He made the announcement on Twitter, citing the positive test result of Ravinder Raina, president of Bharatiya Janata Party's.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar



A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar on a night out. Financial tech Jimmy Flores, 30, admitted he didn't take the deadly virus seriously while.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on June 26, 2020

Tweets about this