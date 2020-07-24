Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson admits UK could have done things 'differently' in coronavirus response

SBS Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says scientists were originally not aware of the extent to which COVID-19 was being transmitted by asymptomatic people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Boris handles monster crabs

Boris handles monster crabs 00:56

 While speaking to crabbers, Johnson held up some of their day's catch as he posed for the cameras.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny [Video]

Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny

Boris Johnson must not “shy away” from parliamentary scrutiny, the CommonsSpeaker has said, as he criticised the Government for making majorannouncements to the media rather than MPs. Sir Lindsay..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Brexit: Where We Are [Video]

Brexit: Where We Are

Negotiations have reached yet another impasse in Britain’s phased leaving from the European Union. With the transition period end date in sight, Boris Johnson refuses to countenance extending the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson [Video]

Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as hepromoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs. During a visit to a medicalcentre in east London, the Prime Minister asked..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson stresses ‘sheer might’ of UK as he visits Scotland

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the United Kingdom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown the country’s “sheer...
Seattle Times

Boris Johnson set for big coronavirus update - 5 things he could announce

 Since the nationwide lockdown was decreed by the PM in mid-March, Brits have been faced with working from home as offices were shuttered across the country
Tamworth Herald

Boris Johnson commits to holding inquiry on Britain's coronavirus response

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed on Wednesday to holding an inquiry into the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis but said now was not the...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

TulipPenney

Tulip Penney #BorisJohnson admits #UK could have done things 'differently' in #coronavirus #response https://t.co/eBTnvA0JCb @SBSNews 3 minutes ago

dum_para

Dom Cummings RT @Independent: Boris Johnson admits UK could have handled coronavirus outbreak better in early months https://t.co/sXzsGZRfxw 5 minutes ago

Edwards72Sue

sue_edwards72 RT @Suewilson91: https://t.co/UTUFFFlX5Y "I think, when you look back at this crisis, everybody can see that this was something that was ne… 5 minutes ago

derrington234

samuel derrington RT @MENnewsdesk: “I think it’s fair to say that there are things that we need to learn about how we handled it in the early stages" https:/… 6 minutes ago

nicolasnicola22

Nicholas Nicola RT @SBSNews: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says scientists were originally not aware of the extent to which COVID-19 was being transmitte… 7 minutes ago

BobfromIreland

Bob Tallent Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Johnson admits UK government could have handled pandemic ‘differently’ - https://t.co/YIAEfJ2Ckg 11 minutes ago

IslaBoag

Isla Boag They knew *exactly* what they were doing. Boris Johnson admits UK could have handled coronavirus outbreak better… https://t.co/xbDUh3tHku 18 minutes ago

30_raziasultana

Razia Sultana 😷 RT @theipaper: Boris Johnson admits Government ‘didn’t understand’ full threat of coronavirus and ‘could have done things differently’ http… 22 minutes ago