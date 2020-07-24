Who is William Bowery, the mysterious songwriter credited on Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Folklore’? Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

In the past 24 hours In the past 24 hours Taylor Swift announced and promptly released her eighth studio album, ‘Folklore’. Undergoing an astonishing indie-folk transformation, she’s teamed up with Bon Iver and The National‘s Aaron Dessner, taking a trip to a metaphorical cabin in the woods. It’s a gorgeous listen and as is expected with any Swift record, there’s always more than first meets the eye (or, you know, ears). Fans have been quick to pick up on the hidden links and references on the record. A collection of three songs act as one inter-connected story that Swift has dubbed ‘The Teenage Love Triangle’. Fans have speculated that the songs ‘Betty’ ‘Cardigan’ and ‘August’ make up... 👓 View full article

