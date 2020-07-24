Global  
 

Who is William Bowery, the mysterious songwriter credited on Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Folklore’?

WorldNews Friday, 24 July 2020
Who is William Bowery, the mysterious songwriter credited on Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Folklore’?In the past 24 hours Taylor Swift announced and promptly released her eighth studio album, ‘Folklore’. Undergoing an astonishing indie-folk transformation, she’s teamed up with Bon Iver and The National‘s Aaron Dessner, taking a trip to a metaphorical cabin in the woods. It’s a gorgeous listen and as is expected with any Swift record, there’s always more than first meets the eye (or, you know, ears). Fans have been quick to pick up on the hidden links and references on the record. A collection of three songs act as one inter-connected story that Swift has dubbed ‘The Teenage Love Triangle’. Fans have speculated that the songs ‘Betty’ ‘Cardigan’ and ‘August’ make up...
News video: Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record

Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is her first 'alternative' record 00:46

 Taylor Swift's new album Folklore is the first of her records to fall into the "alternative" music genre

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Heard, Swift

 Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home; Amber Heard says she "did not want to expose" Johnny Depp; Taylor Swift releases surprise album..
USATODAY.com

Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know Friday

 Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start off your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Taylor Swift's new Folklore album sees the singer go indie

 The star's eighth album, written and recorded in lockdown, finds her in a reflective, sombre mood.
BBC News

Bon Iver Bon Iver American indie folk band

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album [Video]

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into." For this album she worked with Bon Iver among other artists. She will also release a new music video for "Cardigan" at midnight.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Aaron Dessner Aaron Dessner American songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer

