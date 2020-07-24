Global  
 

Erdogan joins thousands as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia opens as mosque again

WorldNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Erdogan joins thousands as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia opens as mosque againISTANBUL — Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan joined thousands of worshippers at Hagia Sophia on Friday for the first prayers there since he declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again. Erdogan and his top ministers, wearing white face masks as a precaution against COVID-19, knelt on blue carpets at the start of a ceremony which marks the return of Muslim worship to the ancient structure. / An imam began the formal prayer service at 1.45 pm (1045 GMT), after Erdogan read out a Koranic recitation and the call to prayer rang out from the...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Greece:

Greece: "Day of mourning" for Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion 01:38

 Greek Orthodox Church 'mourns' Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion Churches around Greece were in "mourning" Friday as Muslim prayers were to be held at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in decades, with protests by religious groups due later. Church bells around the country will peal at...

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 12th President of Turkey

Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia [Video]

Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published
Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia [Video]

Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers. Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on display for the rest of the time.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish War

 ATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
WorldNews

Turkey's Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia after reconversion from museum to mosque

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Hagia Sophia on Sunday just days before the first Muslim prayers are to be held at the Istanbul..
WorldNews

Hagia Sophia Hagia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage Site in Istanbul, Turkey

Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job [Video]

Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job

With thousands of Instagram followers and even a former U.S. president as a fan, Gli the cat is almost as famous as her home, Istanbul’s ancient Hagia Sophia.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Hagia Sophia: Former Istanbul museum to open for Muslim worshippers

 The former museum will open to worshippers for the first time after being turned back into a mosque.
BBC News

Istanbul Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey

ONLY ON AP: Elpidophoros, US leaders discuss Hagia Sophia

 His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a meeting with U.S. political leaders in Washington on Thursday to discuss concerns over the seizure and..
USATODAY.com

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe

Turkey-Greece tensions escalate over Turkish Med drilling plans

 Greece issues a naval alert after Turkey says it is sending a ship to carry out a drilling survey.
BBC News

Turkey, Russia say they seek lasting cease-fire in Libya

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish and Russian delegations met Wednesday in Turkey's capital to discuss the war in Libya and agreed to press ahead with efforts for..
WorldNews

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'

 The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews

Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'

 a woman walks in front of Nike Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using "forced labour" from China's..
WorldNews

Western brands face pressure over China Uighur ties

 Activists have accused Western companies of "bolstering and benefiting" from abuses of China's Muslim minority.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Why do so many COVID patients lose their sense of smell? Scientists now know.

 Turns out the loss experienced by many who contract COVID is temporary because the neurons that detect smell aren't hurt.
USATODAY.com

Marlene Sekaquaptewa, Hopi Tribal Leader and Quiltmaker, Dies at 79

 She played a major role in Hopi Tribal government for decades while raising a large family. She was governor of the village of Bacavi when she died after testing..
NYTimes.com
Watch: 100-year-old woman beats COVID-19 in Karnataka [Video]

Watch: 100-year-old woman beats COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 100-year-old woman from Karnataka's Huvina Hadagali won the battle against COVID-19. Hallamma is the oldest patient diagnosed and cured of COVID-19 in the state. She was treated at her home along with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Hallamma tested positive for the virus on July 16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
CM Gehlot wants to prove majority in assembly: Randeep Surjewala [Video]

CM Gehlot wants to prove majority in assembly: Randeep Surjewala

Congress MLAS met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on July 24. Congress MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot left from Raj Bhawan where they raised slogans and protested over the issue of the convening of Assembly Session. CM Gehlot has now called a cabinet meeting at 9:30 pm today. While speaking to media, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Chief Minister wants to prove majority, call Assembly Session on COVID crisis and wants to silence those who say Congress doesn't have majority. Governor told us he will abide by Constitution. He gave CM a note that is to be looked into, then Governor will have to follow Article 174 of Constitution." "We believe the Governor. A state cabinet meeting will be held today at 09:30 pm, the note will be looked into and a reply will be sent to the Governor today itself," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:48Published

Related videos from verified sources

Greek protesters burn Turkish flags as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia becomes mosque again [Video]

Greek protesters burn Turkish flags as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia becomes mosque again

Protests in Thessaloniki, Greece included the burning of Turkish flags as the famous Hagia Sophia in Istanbul returns to Islamic prayer services on Friday (July 24).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:24Published
Covid vaccine: India begins trials for Covaxin | Oneindioa News [Video]

Covid vaccine: India begins trials for Covaxin | Oneindioa News

India's Covaxin trials begin at AIIMS; India crosses 13 lakh Coronavirus cases; No flights in Kolkata on July 25 and 29; Ashok Gehlot demands that Governor call Assembly session; Sonia Gandhi praises..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision [Video]

Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkey's decision to make Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

