Boris Johnson calls anti-vaxxers ‘nuts’ as he announces 30,000,000 flu jabs

WorldNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson calls anti-vaxxers ‘nuts’ as he announces 30,000,000 flu jabsBoris called anti-vaxxers ‘nuts’ and urged everyone who is eligible to get the free flu jab (Picture: PA) Boris Johnson has branded opponents of vaccines as ‘nuts’ as he predicted Britain will be ‘well on the way past’ coronavirus by the ‘middle of next year’. The PM was speaking as the government announced an expansion of its winter flu vaccination programme with the aim of doubling the number of people who will get the jab to 30 million. ‘There’s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, they are nuts,’ he told nurses at GP surgery in London. The vaccination...
