|
Boris Johnson calls anti-vaxxers ‘nuts’ as he announces 30,000,000 flu jabs
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Boris called anti-vaxxers ‘nuts’ and urged everyone who is eligible to get the free flu jab (Picture: PA) Boris Johnson has branded opponents of vaccines as ‘nuts’ as he predicted Britain will be ‘well on the way past’ coronavirus by the ‘middle of next year’. The PM was speaking as the government announced an expansion of its winter flu vaccination programme with the aim of doubling the number of people who will get the jab to 30 million. ‘There’s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, they are nuts,’ he told nurses at GP surgery in London. The vaccination...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Boris Johnson admits UK could have handled coronavirus outbreak better in early monthsBoris Johnson has admitted his government could have handled the coronavirus crisis differently as he said there were "open questions" over the timing of his..
Independent
Boris Johnson's dream of a 'Global Britain' is turning into a nightmareLondon (CNN Business)Six months ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated Brexit by describing Britain as the Superman of global trade. Now, the country risks..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Science Museum in London begins Covid-19 collectionThe London museum is reopening on 19 August having been closed since the start of lockdown.
BBC News
Camden boy's toy gun arrest leaves mother 'petrified'Armed police raided Mina Agyepong's house late at night to arrest her son, 12, at her London home.
BBC News
Klopp hits back after Lampard's 'arrogant' criticismLondon, July 24 (IANS) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit back at Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the latter branded the recently-crowned Premier League..
WorldNews
Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sisterLONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp's lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a “wife beater” displayed video footage in a London..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this