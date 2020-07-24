Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What happened between Sir Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel?

WorldNews Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
What happened between Sir Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel?Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel is suing the star for an estimated £3 million for writing about their marriage in his autobiography. The multi-award-winning superstar is being taken to court by his ex over claims that the singer broke the terms of their divorce deal by revealing aspects of their relationship in his 2019 memoir Me, and the hit movie Rocketman that followed. Renate’s lawyer, Yisrael Hiller, told the BBC: ‘Renate is particularly upset by the film. In her mind, the film seeks to portray their marriage as a sham,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sir Elton John sued by ex-wife or £3 million

Sir Elton John sued by ex-wife or £3 million 00:44

 Sir Elton John is being sued by his ex-wife. Renate Blauel, for £3 million after he wrote about their marriage in his autobiography.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elton John Elton John English rock singer-songwriter, composer and pianist

Elton John's ex-wife reportedly seeking $3.8 million after breach of divorce deal [Video]

Elton John's ex-wife reportedly seeking $3.8 million after breach of divorce deal

Elton John's ex-wife is reportedly demanding $3.8 million dollars as she claims he breached their divorce deal by publishing a memoir.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Elton John signs anti-conversion therapy letter to the British Government [Video]

Elton John signs anti-conversion therapy letter to the British Government

Elton John has joined a host of stars including Due Lipa and Charli XCX in signing an open letter to the British Government calling for a ban on conversion therapy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart [Video]

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published
CASHING IT IN: Sir Elton John honoured with commemorative coins [Video]

CASHING IT IN: Sir Elton John honoured with commemorative coins

The Royal Mint are to produce a series of commemorative coins in honour of British music legend, Sir Elton John.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Elton John anuncia série semanal de concertos clássicos [Video]

Elton John anuncia série semanal de concertos clássicos

Cantor anunciou uma nova série de concertos clássicos para os fãs curtirem durante a quarentena neste verão

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Elton John sued by ex-wife Renate Blauel over 2019 memoir and movie 'Rocketman'

 Elton John’s ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is suing the singer over his recent memoir as well as the biopic “Rocketman.” 
FOXNews.com

Elton John is being sued by his ex-wife for £3 million after writing about their relationship in his autobiography

 Elton John is being sued for a reported £3 million by his ex-wife Renate Blauel, who claims he broke the terms of their divorce by writing about her in his...
PinkNews


Tweets about this