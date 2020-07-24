|
Kayleigh McEnany decries cancellation of 'PAW Patrol'; Nickelodeon says show isn't canceled
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed on Friday that "PAW Patrol," a cartoon about rescue dogs, "was canceled." Nickelodeon disagrees.
|
|
|
