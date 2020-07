Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Duvernay-Tardif earned a medical degree from McGill University in Canada and has been working to fulfill his requirements to […] 👓 View full article