Aguilar leads Marlins over Phillies 5-2 in Girardi’s debut
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer off Aaron Nola, Sandy Alcantara pitched neatly into the seventh and the Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 5-2 Friday night, spoiling manager Joe Girardi’s first game in Philadelphia. The Marlins opened a shortened season delayed by the coronavirus by picking up where they left off last […]
