|
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif becomes first NFL player to opt out of 2020 season
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first known NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Canadian NFL player and medical school graduate
National Football League Professional American football league
Washington’s N.F.L. Team Will Retire Its Logo and Adopt a Temporary New NameFor now, the team will be recognized as the Washington Football Team.
NYTimes.com
Washington NFL franchise adopt new name for 2020 seasonWashington's NFL side will be called the "Washington Football Team" during the 2020 season, as an interim move.
BBC News
Washington's NFL team to be called 'Washington Football Team' in 2020 with new nickname and logo on holdClub to be called "Washington Football Team" for upcoming season as process for rebranding with new nickname and logo carries on.
USATODAY.com
Antonio Brown urges NFL to resolve investigation so he 'can talk to these teams properly'Just two days after Antonio Brown seemingly teased retirement, he urged the league to complete its investigation into him so he can talk to teams.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this