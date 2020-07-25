Global  
 

Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif becomes first NFL player to opt out of 2020 season

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first known NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season.
