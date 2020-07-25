Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Encounter underway in outskirts of Srinagar, 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

DNA Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Encounter underway in outskirts of Srinagar, 2-3 terrorists believed to be trappedEncounter breaks out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ranbir Garh encounter: 2 terrorist neutralised by security forces

Ranbir Garh encounter: 2 terrorist neutralised by security forces 01:47

 Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces on July 25 in an encounter in Ranbir Garh area of Srinagar. The Commanding Officer of 10 Sector of Indian Army, Naresh Mishra informed, "Two unidentified terrorists neutralised by security forces here, we got the information...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian [Video]

Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian

In a big success for forces in the valley, an underground terror hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Shopian. J&K police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 BN CRPF launched a search operation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter [Video]

Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25. An encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, near Srinagar, when the Indian Army was carrying out a cordon and search..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Top Headlines at this hour. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted out 'My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of COVID-19 and after the test, my..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Encounter underway in outskirts of Srinagar, one terrorists killed

 Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
DNA

Encounter underway in outskirts of Srinagar, two terrorists killed

 Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
DNA

2 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar

 Two terrorist were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this