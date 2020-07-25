Encounter underway in outskirts of Srinagar, 2-3 terrorists believed to be trapped

Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian



In a big success for forces in the valley, an underground terror hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Shopian. J&K police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 BN CRPF launched a search operation.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter



Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25. An encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, near Srinagar, when the Indian Army was carrying out a cordon and search.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago