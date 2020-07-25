Global  
 

Harry and Meghan 'did not contribute' to new book Finding Freedom

BBC News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
A new book, Finding Freedom, claims there was tension between the Sussexes and other royal households.
Related news from verified sources

Harry, Meghan distance themselves from upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' on time in royal family

 The book, entitled is due to be published in August and is expected to shed light on the couple's frustrations with the palace and press.
Hindu

Timeline of Harry and Meghan’s life as new book released

 A new book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Finding Freedom – has brought fresh allegations of a downturn in relations between members of the royal...
Belfast Telegraph

'Who the hell do they think they are?' Book on Harry and Megan to reopen wounds

 Extracts of 'Finding Freedom', to be published on Sunday, are expected to reveal Prince Harry wanted to do things differently and "Meghan was the catalyst for...
The Age


