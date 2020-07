Broncos star Fifita joins Titans on three-year, $3.5 million deal Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The Titans have made the biggest signing in the club's history while the Broncos have lost one of their shining young stars in back-rower David Fifita. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this