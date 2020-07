Silence reigned as Astros and Mariners returned to play in empty stadium. But as the bats cracked, some normalcy returned Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The Astros and Mariners finally returned to life at Minute Maid Park, during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Silence and emptiness ruled the night. So did power and beauty. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Seattle Times Sports The Astros and Mariners finally returned to life at Minute Maid Park. Silence and emptiness ruled the night. So did… https://t.co/sln5qLRRzP 8 minutes ago