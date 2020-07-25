It appeared at least 20,000 spectators were socially distanced throughout the grandstands at Wednesday night's NASCAR race in Bristol, Tennessee, making it the..

Here's the latest for Thursday July 16th: Twitter responds to hack; 36,000 new COVID-19 cases in four hard-hit states; Thousands attend NASCAR race in Tennessee;..

Bristol's crowd perhaps marked the largest at a sports event in the U.S. since the coronavirus stopped virtually all league play in March.

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologise to other racers and officials.

'How weird is this?': From Wrigley Field rooftops, fans – including NASCAR star Kurt Busch – get a unique view While fans aren't allowed inside the park, the rooftops across from Wrigley Field offer some the chance to watch a live baseball game in person

NASCAR allows fans in, draws biggest sports crowd since shutdowns It's estimated that at least 20,000 fans attended NASCAR'S All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. They needed masks to get in but were allowed to...

