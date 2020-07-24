Global  
 

Russell Wilson, Ciara announce birth of second child, first son: Win Harrison Wilson

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced Friday the birth of their second child and first son: Win Harrison Wilson.
