|
Russell Wilson, Ciara announce birth of second child, first son: Win Harrison Wilson
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced Friday the birth of their second child and first son: Win Harrison Wilson.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ciara American singer, songwriter, dancer, and model
Ciara celebrates wedding anniversary with heartfelt dedication
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Cardi B and Ciara demand change after unarmed black man dies following arrest
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Russell Wilson American football quarterback
NFL stars take to social media to voice concerns over lack of safety protocols
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:56Published
Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington
Pete Carroll Says an NFL Team Is Interested in Colin Kaepernick
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this