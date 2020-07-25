Global  
 

Australian drug convict freed after 1 year in Bali prison

Saturday, 25 July 2020
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An Australian man walked free from prison on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Saturday after serving one year for possession of cocaine in a nightclub. Former Melbourne nightclub promoter William Cabantog and his fellow Australian David van Iersel were arrested last July in a police raid at the Lost […]
