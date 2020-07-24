Global  
 

Watch: Dr Anthony Fauci throws the first pitch of the MLB season

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a Washington Nationals fan, throws the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Dr. Anthony Fauci's First Pitch At Nationals Game Now On A Baseball Card

Dr. Anthony Fauci's First Pitch At Nationals Game Now On A Baseball Card 00:29

 Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch at the Washington Nationals' opening day game Thursday night is now available as a trading card. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Fauci explains his flattened curve ball [Video]

Fauci explains his flattened curve ball

U.S. top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday, poked fun at himself after he delivered the opening pitch at the start of Major League Baseball's delayed season, that some critics have called a 'flattened curve'.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published
Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away [Video]

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, reports CNN. Companies behind potential vaccines have told Fauci "that they would have doses". How many exactly? "Tens of millions early in the year, and up to hundreds of millions in 2021".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Topps selling trading card of Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch for 24 hours

 Topps is launching a limited edition collector's card commemorating Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch before opening day 2020.
USATODAY.com

'I am in a risk category': Fauci explains why he won't be getting on a plane right now amid COVID-19

 The next time you get on a plane, there's one person you aren't likely to run into: White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

Shohei Ohtani makes blunder as first baserunner under MLB's new extra-inning rule

 Shohei Ohtani, who made the last out in the ninth inning, was placed on second to start the top of the 10th against the Oakland A's.
USATODAY.com

MLB Opening Day: Best photos from around baseball

 The shortened Major League Baseball season got underway on July 23.
USATODAY.com

MLB Opening Day live updates: White Sox phenom Luis Robert making big-league debut

 MLB's shortened 2020 season gets into full swing Friday with 14 games – which will already have an impact on the pennant races.
USATODAY.com

MLB salaries: How the 60-game shortened season impacts player salaries

 Due to a shortened season, MLB players won't be earning their full salaries. How 60-game season impacts their salaries.
USATODAY.com

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases US federal research institute

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws first pitch at Nationals-Yankees MLB opener

 Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci to out first pitch for Nationals-Yankees opener

 Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million [Video]

Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million

(CNN) While the Covid-19 mortality rate may be on the decline, the nearly 3 million cases and ICUs at capacity show the US is still in the grips of a pandemic with no signs of slowing. "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press conference Tuesday with Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci [Video]

New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a U.S. Senate committee that based on the current surge of COVID-19 cases in some states, the country could see 100,000 new cases per day. “It is going to be very disturbing, I can guarantee you that,” Fauci said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published

Washington Nationals Washington Nationals Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Washington, D.C.

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes [Video]

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Yankees, Nationals players all kneel before national anthem in MLB opener

 Players clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.
USATODAY.com

Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener vs. Yankees

 Juan Soto hit 34 home runs with 110 RBI as a 20-year-old in 2019.
USATODAY.com

50 Cent Gets Grouped With Dr. Anthony Fauci After Horrible MLB Opening Day Pitch [Video]

50 Cent Gets Grouped With Dr. Anthony Fauci After Horrible MLB Opening Day Pitch

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:07Published
Guest on first season of 'Shark Tank' somehow predicts the future [Video]

Guest on first season of 'Shark Tank' somehow predicts the future

Vulture writer Megh Wright was watching a re-run of “Shark Tank” when she caught a foreshadowing moment in one of the pitches.The first season of “Shark Tank” aired in 2009 and the premise of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:20Published
Doctor Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener [Video]

Doctor Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener

The World Series champions start their year against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree for COVID-19 data, defense secrets

 U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said, “China has now taken its place, alongside Russia, Iran, and North Korea, in that...
Hindu Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily Caller

