Watch: Dr Anthony Fauci throws the first pitch of the MLB season
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a Washington Nationals fan, throws the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci explains his flattened curve ball
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Topps selling trading card of Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch for 24 hoursTopps is launching a limited edition collector's card commemorating Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch before opening day 2020.
USATODAY.com
'I am in a risk category': Fauci explains why he won't be getting on a plane right now amid COVID-19The next time you get on a plane, there's one person you aren't likely to run into: White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Shohei Ohtani makes blunder as first baserunner under MLB's new extra-inning ruleShohei Ohtani, who made the last out in the ninth inning, was placed on second to start the top of the 10th against the Oakland A's.
USATODAY.com
MLB Opening Day: Best photos from around baseballThe shortened Major League Baseball season got underway on July 23.
USATODAY.com
MLB Opening Day live updates: White Sox phenom Luis Robert making big-league debutMLB's shortened 2020 season gets into full swing Friday with 14 games – which will already have an impact on the pennant races.
USATODAY.com
MLB salaries: How the 60-game shortened season impacts player salariesDue to a shortened season, MLB players won't be earning their full salaries. How 60-game season impacts their salaries.
USATODAY.com
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases US federal research institute
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws first pitch at Nationals-Yankees MLB openerFauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci to out first pitch for Nationals-Yankees openerFauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com
Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:35Published
Washington Nationals Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Washington, D.C.
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Yankees, Nationals players all kneel before national anthem in MLB openerPlayers clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.
USATODAY.com
Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener vs. YankeesJuan Soto hit 34 home runs with 110 RBI as a 20-year-old in 2019.
USATODAY.com
