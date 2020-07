You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Premier League season to return from September 12



The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then. The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 10 hours ago Premier League season in numbers



Ahead of the final weekend, the PA news agency takes a statistical look backon the 2019-20 Premier League season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:34 Published 11 hours ago Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United



An in-depth look at Manchester United’s clash at Leicester on the final day ofthe Premier League season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this