PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder



Pc Andrew Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” after threeteenagers who dragged him to his death were cleared of his murder. DriverHenry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 18 hours ago Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality



Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police speaks followingthe trial of Henry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole,both 18, over the death of Pc Andrew Harper... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 23 hours ago Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death



More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this