PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge

Driver Henry Long, 19, has been found not guilty of murder, but had ealierpleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Pc Andrew Harper. PassengersJessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were cleared of murder but foundguilty of manslaughter.
Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police speaks followingthe trial of Henry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole,both 18, over the death of Pc Andrew Harper...
More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where..
