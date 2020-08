Shute Shield results: Easts belt West Harbour, Randwick score gutsy win with 14 men Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Round two of the Shute Shield saw Eastern Suburbs defeat West Harbour 36-10 but there was a tense battle that played out at Coogee Oval. Round two of the Shute Shield saw Eastern Suburbs defeat West Harbour 36-10 but there was a tense battle that played out at Coogee Oval. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this