Sokkaa_RSS England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel removes Ollie Pope https://t.co/21jg5WHguh https://t.co/7WOrHrXKEX 2 minutes ago くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel removes Ollie Pope https://t.co/IcSV9Iv6Vg 3 minutes ago Andy Vermaut England v West Indies: Shannon Gabriel removes Ollie Pope https://t.co/Op1PUbzYEo https://t.co/VCt7O9cmEc 5 minutes ago Express Sports #ENGvWI Windies back to the game Shannon Gabriel is on fire as he also got Jos Buttler's wicket. Caught by Jason… https://t.co/glxoI2ISrS 6 minutes ago Ayla RT @bbctms: WICKET! ANOTHER wicket for West Indies. Jos Buttler has edged behind off Shannon Gabriel and the captain Jason Holder takes t… 10 minutes ago Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: #ENGvWI 3rd Test | OUT! Shannon Gabriel gets Jos Buttler for 67. England have lost their third this morning. England 272/… 11 minutes ago HT Sports #ENGvWI 3rd Test | OUT! Shannon Gabriel gets Jos Buttler for 67. England have lost their third this morning. Englan… https://t.co/mjtx4RTd2G 11 minutes ago Cricket World WICKET! Jos Buttler c Jason Holder b Shannon Gabriel 67 (142) https://t.co/clVi4I25PH 12 minutes ago