Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19. “Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Soccer Fansclub Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 - The Killeen Daily Herald https://t.co/pcGfUZrWgo 2 minutes ago Sportsnet 590 The FAN RT @Sportsnet: Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Y99JHnziwq 7 minutes ago Sportsnet Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Y99JHnziwq 8 minutes ago Sudheendra Tripathi Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for Covid-19 #FCBarcelona #COVID__19 46 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/8O8KacJP4i 47 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/n0CF6cAASY #DiseasesAndConditions… https://t.co/Oh9R6kPmvc 47 minutes ago WFXR Sports Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/kqvn7Ae2so 47 minutes ago CR28 @sportbible People still don't realise. Barcelona was great because of Xavi and Iniesta. Tho two did it for Spain 3… https://t.co/ROaFCzfdb1 1 week ago