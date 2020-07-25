Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. “Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative.” The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he […]
From Indian and Israeli scientists collaborating on development of 4 breakthrough technologies to detect infection, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message over vaccine development - here are the top..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published
Another TSA worker has tested positive for the Coronavirus. This makes the 9th TSA worker to test positive to date. The officer last worked on July 19th. You are asked to follow CDC guidelines if you ..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:36Published