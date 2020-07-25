Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. “Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative.” The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he […]
