LambdaHard RT @darylsturgis: The only explanation I can come up with for why millions of people still support Trump is white supremacy. They are willi… 7 seconds ago norma @RyanHand16 @TheAtlantic @RonBrownstein The only ones trying to split this country,are the Democrats,the only ones… https://t.co/L6xfiIzOqV 9 seconds ago And Justice For All 2 RT @GeorgeTakei: There is no greater act of patriotism than voting to rid ourselves of Donald Trump this November. If you love your countr… 15 seconds ago AnnaV RT @PolitiBunny: They want to hold your vote hostage. Vote as we tell you or we’ll destroy the country ... Fuck that. 18 seconds ago John Goz @ArtValley818 What is the point? They're standing around a federal building waiting to try and destroy it. Seriousl… https://t.co/82OcGk9Are 24 seconds ago YHWH_Says RT @greggutfeld: Hey everyone! Better not vote for trump or we will destroy the country like we did Portland! (This is how the media intim… 34 seconds ago AnotherDeplorableOnTheTrashHeap @seanhannity All of this coming from a party & their sheep who still haven’t accepted the results of the last elect… https://t.co/Lnp1eY7uAK 50 seconds ago Gary RT @GordonGChang: Okay, but why did #China in February send Major General Chen Wei, the country's top biological weapons expert, to head th… 54 seconds ago