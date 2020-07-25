Global  
 

Meghan and Harry 'did not contribute' to new tell-all 'Finding Freedom,' Sussex says

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The first excerpt of the highly anticipated "Finding Freedom," a tell-all about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, was published by The Times of London Saturday.
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'working nonstop' on new charity Archewell

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'working nonstop' on new charity Archewell 00:40

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are "working nonstop" on their new charity Archewell and the pair are passionate about bringing "positive and substantive change" to the world.

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit

Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard. The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.

Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have filed a lawsuit over drone pictures taken of them and their son Archie at their California home

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos [Video]

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie. Edward Baran reports.

Harry and Meghan 'did not contribute' to new book Finding Freedom

 A new book, Finding Freedom, claims there was tension between the Sussexes and other royal households.
BBC News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy, 'Outer Banks' Renewed for 2nd Season & More News | THR News [Video]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy, 'Outer Banks' Renewed for 2nd Season & More News | THR News

Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for another season, Disney makes changes to its theatrical release schedule amid the pandemic and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sue for invasion of privacy over illegal images that were taken of their young son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News [Video]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News

The couple allege drones and helicopters have been deployed by paparazzi to take unlawful photos of them and their 14-month-old son in the privacy of their residence.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sue Paparazzi Over Drone Shots Of Baby Archie [Video]

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sue Paparazzi Over Drone Shots Of Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a new lawsuit after paparazzi took invasive photos of baby Archie in the backyard of their L.A. home and attempted to sell them.

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role [Video]

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role

Duchess Meghan is carving out a new career as a public speaker and Meghan can now give "punchier" speeches as she is not constrained by royal protocol.

Timeline of Harry and Meghan’s life since Megxit [Video]

Timeline of Harry and Meghan’s life since Megxit

One hundred days has passed since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals. Take a look at some of the things they've been up to.

