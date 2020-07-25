Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch weekend events honoring John Lewis in Alabama

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
John Lewis will be honored at several events in his home state of Alabama this weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

AP Top Stories July 24 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 24th: White House defends stance in Portland; Virginia high school renamed to honor John Lewis; Michael Cohen released..
USATODAY.com

These historic photos show John Lewis creating 'good trouble' in his lifelong fight for equality

 These photos, spanning more than 50 years of his life, show explicitly how the late John Lewis put himself on the line for justice and equality.
USATODAY.com

School changes name: Robert E. Lee to John Lewis

 Virginia's largest school system is removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis...
USATODAY.com

The Backstory: John Lewis urged journalists, 'be a headlight, not a taillight'

 "Tell the truth. Report the truth," he said. "Find a way to get in the way and make a little noise with your pens, your pencils and with your cameras."
USATODAY.com

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

'Frequent' excessive force against inmates found in 12 of 13 Alabama prisons, DOJ reports

 The Department of Justice report detailed "systemic unconstitutional conditions" throughout the Alabama prison system.
USATODAY.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson: John Lewis and a lifetime of 'good trouble' changed America forever

 Democracy was not born in Philadelphia in 1787. It was born, with John Lewis as midwife, in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope [Video]

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:22Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Watch VideoJohn Lewis, a civil rights icon and Georgia congressman, died Friday after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old. "We are one people....
Newsy Also reported by •cbs4.comDeutsche WelleBBC NewsCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Obituary: Representative John Lewis

 John Lewis forged his legacy as a champion for civil rights and racial equality in the 1960s.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS News

Activists working in John Lewis's shadow warn about voter suppression ahead of November vote

 Voting rights activists are working to honor John Lewis by securing the vote for Black Americans and others in the face of suppression tactics.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this