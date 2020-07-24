Global  
 

Viewer spots Florida reporter Victoria Price's cancer growth

BBC News Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
After watching an on-air broadcast, an eagle-eyed viewer urged Victoria Price to see a doctor.
A Viewer Spotted a Lump on Her Neck. Now, She’s Having a Tumor Removed.

 Victoria Price, an investigative reporter in Tampa, Fla., said she was grateful that a viewer sent her a terse email suggesting that she get her thyroid checked..
