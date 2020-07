Enable wins King George at Ascot for unprecedented 3rd time Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

ASCOT, England (AP) — Enable captured an unprecedented third win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday after one of British horse racing’s top events started with the smallest field in its history. Only three horses were in the running for the race at Ascot and Aidan O’Brien’s pair, Japan and […] 👓 View full article

