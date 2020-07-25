Global  
 

'It's like God knew I needed you, my angel': Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with a baby boy

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Vanessa Morgan is expecting. The "Riverdale" star took to Instagram to share the big to announce her pregnancy and the gender of her baby: A boy.
