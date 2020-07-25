'It's like God knew I needed you, my angel': Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with a baby boy

Demi Lovato: Life 2 Years After Overdose



Two years ago, doctors saved Demi Lovato from dying from a drug overdose. Today, the singer is sending a message of thanks to them and reflecting on her recovery journey. Her Instagram post comes one day after the singer revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich. "Feeling so grateful so I wrote something... (swipe left)," she teased. "ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me 🥺🥰 Love you honey.."

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970