California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

WorldNews Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump orderORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House districts, California, Florida and Texas would end up with one less congressional seat each than if every resident were counted, according to an analysis by a think tank. Without undocumented immigrants, California would lose two seats instead...
Pompeo’s Surreal Speech on China

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave one of the most surreal speeches of the Donald Trump presidency at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba..
WorldNews

In CA: More housing for essential workers; a quest for police records heads to court

 Gov. Gavin Newsom sends a housing lifeline to workers on the front lines; millions of others wonder how they'll make August rent. Plus: Is your mail late? That..
USATODAY.com
Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News [Video]

Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News

Disney has tightened health and safety restrictions at Walt Disney World in Florida and Downtown Disney in California.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:00Published
Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit

Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard. The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

A 2020 Question 100 Days Out: Will the Elections Be Free and Fair?

 President Trump baselessly rages about voter fraud, while Joe Biden warns of foreign interference.
NYTimes.com

Democrats have gone ‘stone cold left,’ want to turn America into ‘Venezuela on steroids’ – Trump

 President Donald Trump has called on the Republican-held Senate to kill a bill that would overturn his controversial travel ban. The Democrats, he said, want to..
WorldNews

Donald Trump promises to not rename military bases honouring Confederate leaders

 Washington [United States]: President Donald Trump made a vow yesterday to repeal legislation renaming military bases that honour Confederate leaders. He said..
WorldNews

Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid [Video]

Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid

Rashida Tlaib is on the verge of losing her seat in the House of Representatives. Tlaib represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. She won it in 2018 after Rep. John Conyers retired. In 2018 Tlaib defeated Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones by 1 point. Now the two are facing off in the August 4th primary. Slate reports that Jones is set to annihilate Tlaib tat the ballot box. Last cycle, Tlaib and Jones were on the ballot with four other candidates.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:07Published

A.O.C. Unleashes a Viral Condemnation of Sexism in Congress

 After a Republican lawmaker referred to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using a sexist vulgarity, she took to the House floor to denounce the abuse faced..
NYTimes.com
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter' [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated on the floor of the House of Representatives the profane insult that Republican colleague Ted Yoho applied to her on the Capitol steps, adding that it was not just an insult to her but to all women.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:02Published

US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'

 The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews

A Viewer Spotted a Lump on Her Neck. Now, She’s Having a Tumor Removed.

 Victoria Price, an investigative reporter in Tampa, Fla., said she was grateful that a viewer sent her a terse email suggesting that she get her thyroid checked..
NYTimes.com

Thanks to Trump, Jacksonville Becomes Political Roadkill

 Successfully hosting a Republican National Convention during a pandemic could have been a big moment for Florida’s biggest city. But the coronavirus got in the..
NYTimes.com

Inside Trump’s About-Face on the Republican Convention in Jacksonville

 Faced with a surging pandemic, resistance from local officials in Florida and deadlines for items like hotel payments, Mr. Trump chose to cancel the convention..
NYTimes.com

Tropical Storm Hanna, WNBA season begins, unemployment benefits expire: 5 things to know this weekend

 Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane, the WNBA season begins and more news you need to know this weekend.
USATODAY.com

How a Texas sheriff's department used a SWAT team to make 'Live PD' more dramatic

 The highly weaponized arrest came hours after the suspect sat in a courtroom where deputies had opportunity to take him into custody without fanfare.
USATODAY.com

Fact Checking Trump's Claims on Election Battlegrounds

 From lobsters in Maine to ethanol in Iowa to the oil fields of Texas, the president has tried to bolster his case for re-election by promoting localized — and..
NYTimes.com

NBA to feature 'virtual fans' at arenas for season restart

 NBA officials are trying to bring fans closer to the games in Orlando and you'll see their faces on video boards throughout the empty arena.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' LeBron James leading NBA effort to 'continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'

 LeBron James and the Lakers played their first scrimmage in the Orlando bubble, but James spent much of his energy speaking about Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

3 Charged in ‘Massacre’ of 3 Friends During Florida Fishing Trip

 The killings last Friday shocked Frostproof, Fla., a city of 3,200 people about 70 miles south of Orlando.
NYTimes.com

No NBA players in Orlando have tested positive for the coronavirus

 NBA players and coaches have espoused a type of blind faith in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the document governing the league’s attempted reboot..
WorldNews

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Signs Executive Orders That Will 'Restructure the Prescription Drug Market' [Video]

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Signs Executive Orders That Will 'Restructure the Prescription Drug Market'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand at the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders designed to reduce prescription-drug prices, including one aimed at..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Trump Cancels GOP Florida Convention [Video]

Trump Cancels GOP Florida Convention

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Florida, President Donald Trump has called off the GOP convention set to take place in Jacksonville.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

BREAKING: 9lokkNine Arrested On Attempted Second Degree Murder Charges

BREAKING: 9lokkNine Arrested On Attempted Second Degree Murder Charges Florida rapper 9lokkNine is facing serious time. Heading into the weekend, it has been revealed the hip-hop heavyweight has landed in handcuffs and faces serious...
SOHH

Universal canceling Halloween Horror Nights because of virus

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It's hard to scare the bejesus out of someone in a haunted house while socially distancing, which may explain the decision by Universal to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Motley Fool

Cubs' Rizzo gives opponent sanitizer at first base

 Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo brought pandemic courtesy to the baseball field on Friday as he offered hand sanitizer to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop...
ESPN Also reported by •Seattle Times

