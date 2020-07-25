Global  
 

‘We will coup whoever we want’: Elon Musk sparks online riot with quip about overthrow of Bolivia’s Evo Morales

Saturday, 25 July 2020
‘We will coup whoever we want’: Elon Musk sparks online riot with quip about overthrow of Bolivia’s Evo MoralesTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stirred up a Twitter storm after seemingly suggesting that he has no objections to carrying out regime change operations for his company’s benefit. But some argued Musk was clearly joking. The provocative comments were made after the billionaire businessman suggested that another government stimulus bill to help boost America’s faltering economy would “not be in the...
Tesla benefited from stimulus, but Elon Musk opposes more now

 Elon Musk, whose Tesla Inc. was a major beneficiary of government stimulus in the wake of the last global financial crisis, has soured on the concept.
Elon Musk claims Neuralink AI interface will stream music into brain

Elon Musk claims Neuralink AI interface will stream music into brain

Musk unveiled the technology that links brains with computers last year.

NASA and SpaceX target late September for next astronaut launch

 NASA and SpaceX are aiming to follow their historic Crew Dragon test flight in May with SpaceX's first operational astronaut launch
Bolivia Landlocked country in South America

Record numbers of coronavirus cases in every global region

 Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the past week, around double the number that did so the
Bolivian elections postponed: Vote delayed as infections rise

Bolivian elections postponed: Vote delayed as infections rise

Elections are crucial in Bolivia to bring down the political tension that exists in the country.

Bolivia police recover 400 bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients

Bolivia police recover 400 bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients

The dead believed to have succumbed to coronavirus recovered from streets and homes in Bolivia's biggest cities.

Bolivia police recover 420 dead in possible COVID-19 cases

 A special police unit collected 420 bodies over the preceding five days in two Bolivian cities, and 80% to 90% of the deceased were
Before 2 astronauts can return to Earth via SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, they'll use a robotic arm to check their ship for space-junk damage

 SpaceX on May 30 launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to orbit — the private company's first flight of humans. Behnken and Hurley rode SpaceX's
WorldNews

Astronauts' last spacewalk before SpaceX departure

 Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX's first crew flight.
 
Chennai Drug Raid: MDMA crystals, Ecstasy pill variants 'Tesla', 'EA Sports', 'Jurassis' worth $12,000 seized

 Given the unavailability of liquor and other intoxicants at this time, there have been frequent attempts to smuggle drugs via Foreign post. Especially, Synthetic
When Can Schools Reopen Safely in California?

 A professor of epidemiology at U.C. Davis talks about what is necessary to safely reopen schools. Also: Tesla's surprise profit sets it up for another
Tesla accuses Rivian of stealing trade secrets in new lawsuit

 The suit alleges former Tesla employees took sensitive information with them when they left to work for the EV startup.
