Regis Philbin, iconic US TV host, dies aged 88
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The broadcaster became a national figure hosting talk shows with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa.
Regis Philbin, beloved TV host of 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?' and 'Regis and Kathie Lee,' dies at 88TV legend Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. The "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?" and "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" host was 88.
