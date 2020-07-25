Regis Philbin, iconic US TV host, dies aged 88

Regis Philbin Dead At 88



TV personality Regis Philbin has died. He was 88 years old. Philbin was best known for hosting “Live! With Regis and Kathie Le." Then, he hosted “Live! With Regis and Kelly.” Later he was the host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.” Philbin holds the record for the most hours on US television with 16,746.50.

