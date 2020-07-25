Global  
 

Regis Philbin, iconic US TV host, dies aged 88

BBC News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The broadcaster became a national figure hosting talk shows with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa.
 (CNN) Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the statement said. Philbin was the host of numerous...

TV personality Regis Philbin has died. He was 88 years old. Philbin was best known for hosting “Live! With Regis and Kathie Le." Then, he hosted “Live! With Regis and Kelly.” Later he was the host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.” Philbin holds the record for the most hours on US television with 16,746.50.

Regis Philbin, beloved TV host of 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?' and 'Regis and Kathie Lee,' dies at 88

 TV legend Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. The "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?" and "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" host was 88.
