Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along […]
Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Jamal Adams' negative comments about Jets' coach, Adam Gase. Vick expects unfortunate consequences in the locker room when the star player speaks out against the coach. This affects the whole team.