'The ultimate class act': Kelly Ripa, President Trump, more react to Regis Philbin's death

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Tributes for Regis Philbin poured in Saturday on social media from Kelly Ripa, President Trump and more stars who worked with the legendary TV host.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Closing more Chinese consulates in US always possible’: Donald Trump

‘Closing more Chinese consulates in US always possible’: Donald Trump 01:14

 US President Donald Trump said he could order closure of more Chinese consulates in US. United States told China to close its consulate in Houston on July 22. The State Department confirmed the decision and said the move was made "to protect American intellectual property and American's private...

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage over President Donald Trump in the polls. A look at history reveals that while Biden's clearly the favorite, his victory is not assured in an unprecedented election. 1.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Pompeo’s Surreal Speech on China

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave one of the most surreal speeches of the Donald Trump presidency at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba..
WorldNews

California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House..
WorldNews

A 2020 Question 100 Days Out: Will the Elections Be Free and Fair?

 President Trump baselessly rages about voter fraud, while Joe Biden warns of foreign interference.
NYTimes.com

Regis Philbin, iconic US TV host, dies aged 88

 The broadcaster became a national figure hosting talk shows with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa.
BBC News

Regis Philbin Has Died At 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Has Died At 88

(CNN) Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the statement said. Philbin was the host of numerous television shows, including the morning talk show "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Regis Philbin Dead At 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Dead At 88

TV personality Regis Philbin has died. He was 88 years old. Philbin was best known for hosting “Live! With Regis and Kathie Le." Then, he hosted “Live! With Regis and Kelly.” Later he was the host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.” Philbin holds the record for the most hours on US television with 16,746.50.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Regis Philbin, beloved TV host of 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?' and 'Regis and Kathie Lee,' dies at 88

 TV legend Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. The "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?" and "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" host was 88.
USATODAY.com

Regis Philbin, TV Host With the Most Congenial Demeanor, Dies at 88

 Regis Philbin, the host of talk shows and game shows who spent more time in front of a television camera than anyone else, has died. He was 88.
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesE! OnlineFOXNews.comTMZ.comJerusalem Post

The Catholic roots of Regis Philbin

 CNA Staff, Jul 25, 2020 / 02:25 pm (CNA).-   Game show and talk show host Regis Francis Xavier Philbin died July 25 at 88. Philbin was a Catholic, who...
CNA Also reported by •E! OnlineCBC.caJust JaredTMZ.com

Regis Philbin's death: Celebrities offer condolences, heap praise on 'legendary' TV host

 A long list of celebrities commemorated legendary television host Regis Philbin and expressed remorse on Saturday after news surfaced that he had died at 88.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

