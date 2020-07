Doggone it! Braves’ Duvall drills cardboard pooch with HR Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A cardboard cutout of a dog at Citi Field got her paws on a home run ball Saturday. Easiest game of fetch Willow McNeil will ever play. Atlanta’s Adam Duvall drilled a solo shot to right field that hit a cardboard likeness of the 1-year-old pup belonging to Mets All-Star Jeff […] 👓 View full article