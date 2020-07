The Athletic L.A. Chargers training camp is about to begin, and @danielrpopper went through 30 questions the team must answer soon.… https://t.co/nsbRrf5vAM 3 hours ago

Ronald Caruso RT @MaryKayCabot: Updated: #Browns and other #NFL veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday as NFL and NFLPA agree on changes to the… 8 hours ago

Niner Noise Football will officially be back in 2020, yet there are a lot of new changes and alterations with regards to traini… https://t.co/s9CUQosUAN 1 day ago

The Athletic L.A. Chargers training camp is about to begin, and @danielrpopper went through 30 questions the team must answer soon.… https://t.co/uETiXvYOUA 1 day ago

Scott Rogust NFL, NFLPA agree to changes to collective bargaining agreement, meaning training camp will open on time. 🏈 #NFL -… https://t.co/98yMXANsYC 1 day ago

Ron Carthen NFL owners, NFLPA, and player reps have all approved the proposed changes to the CBA 🏈 Chiefs and Texans veterans… https://t.co/D9P4uSW7u2 1 day ago

Mary Kay Cabot Updated: #Browns and other #NFL veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday as NFL and NFLPA agree on changes… https://t.co/C1acYVcBwq 1 day ago