Lowe’s eighth-inning triple propels Rays over Blue Jays 4-1 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe’s two-run triple snapped an eighth-inning tie and sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Saturday. Lowe, a first-time AL All-Star in 2019, hit a drive into the gap in right-center field off reliever Sam Gaviglio (0-1). The right-hander later balked, allowing Lowe to […] 👓 View full article