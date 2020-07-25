Global  
 

North Korea reports first 'suspected' coronavirus case in returned defector

SBS Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
State media in North Korea says the suspected COVID-19 case involves a person who defected to South Korea three years ago and has now returned across the fortified border that divides the two Koreas.
