North Korea reports first 'suspected' coronavirus case in returned defector

Related videos from verified sources North Korea and South Korea tension after Liaison Office blows up



Tension is on the rise between North Korea and South Korea because of reports that North Korea blew up a shared Liaison office. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the office building was empty. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:28 Published on June 18, 2020 North Korea Blows Up Inter-Korea Joint Liaison Office



SEOUL — North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16. South Korea's Ministry of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:23 Published on June 17, 2020 North Korea rejects South's offer to send envoys



North Korea on Wednesday rejected South Korea’s offer to send special envoys to ease escalating tensions over defector activity and stalled reconciliation efforts, vowing to redeploy troops to.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11 Published on June 17, 2020

