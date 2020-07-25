Hurricane Hanna hits eastern coast of Texas

Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Hurricane Hanna hit the Padre Island in eastern Texas on Saturday, with winds reaching up to 90 miles (145) per hour. The hurricane is expected to produce heavy rains across southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued..
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened and is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane on Saturday afternoon or early evening,... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBC.ca •euronews •CBS News
Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane, the WNBA season begins and more news you need to know this weekend.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •OilPrice.com •euronews •CBS News