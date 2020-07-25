Global  
 

Hurricane Hanna hits eastern coast of Texas

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Hurricane Hanna hit the Padre Island in eastern Texas on Saturday, with winds reaching up to 90 miles (145) per hour. The hurricane is expected to produce heavy rains across southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Hurricane Hanna, The End Of Gonzalo & Another Wave To Watch

Tracking Hurricane Hanna, The End Of Gonzalo & Another Wave To Watch 02:45

 CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is tracking Hurricane Hanna, the end of Gonzalo and begins to watch another wave.

