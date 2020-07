Gosselin homers twice, Wheeler sharp in Phillies’ 7-1 win Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phil Gosselin homered twice, Didi Gregorius went deep again and new dad Zack Wheeler won his Philadelphia Phillies debut in a 7-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. J.T. Realmuto added a three-run drive for Philadelphia. Gosselin connected off Alex Vesia (0-1) for a two-run shot in the sixth inning to […] 👓 View full article