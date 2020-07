Jones wins overtime NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, then won the race to the finish line to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway. It was the second win of the season for the 23-year-old Jones, and […]